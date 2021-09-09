Gran Turismo 7 to drift PS5 in Mar.

Sony Corp. this week said Gran Turismo 7 to the PlayStation 5 will be sold Mar. 4, 2022.

Gran Turismo 7 will support ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, the title will include fast loading between race events, lobbies, and friend invites.

Finally, adaptive triggers will relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback will relay road surface variations.

Gran Turismo 7 will include classic vehicles and tracks, the GT Simulation Mode, haptic feedback support, and 3D audio support.