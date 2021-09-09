Aliens: Fireteam Elite deploys Season 1: Phalanx update

Cold Iron Studios this week released the Season 1: Phalanx update to Aliens: Fireteam Elite for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC, Aug 24.

Patch 1.0.1.88808 includes the new Phalanx class for collapsible shields and Shock Pulse ability, four new weapons, two new gun colorways, two new gun decals, one new head accessory, and general performance and bug fixes.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person, three player co-op survival shooter based on the film Aliens.

The title takes place 23 years after the original Alien trilogy aboard ther USS Endeavor.

The final game contains 20 enemy types including 11 different Xenomorphs. In addition, it will include five classes – Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.