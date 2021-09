Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Couch Co-op Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Borderlands Legendary Collection, It Takes Two, Dead by Daylight, Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, DIRT 5, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Guardian Heroes, Sonic Mania, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

It sale ends Sept. 13.