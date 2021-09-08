The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD No. 17 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the best-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 4, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD ranked as the No. 17 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 20 the week prior.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD includes motion controls, button-only controls, and updated graphics.

Button-only controls allow the user to perform sword strikes with the right analog stick.