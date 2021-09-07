Final Fantasy titles to trek PS Now

Sony Corp. this week said five Final Fantasy titles will be released to the PlayStation Now service starting this month.

Titles to be release to PS Now include Final Fantasy VII (Sept. 7), Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Oct. 5), Final Fantasy IX (Nov. 2), Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Dec. 7), and Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Jan. 4, 2022).

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based streaming gaming service that allows users to download a back catalog of 300+ PS4 and PS2 titles and stream 800+ PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles to the PS5, PS4 or PC.

Usage includes continuous play of PS Now games between the PS5, PS4 and the PC. The 1-Month Subscription sells at $9.99 and the 12-Month Subscription at $59.99.