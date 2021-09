Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Devil May Cry Franchise Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select title by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Devil May Cry HD Collection, DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition, and Devil May Cry HD Collection and Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Bundle.

The sale will end Sept. 6.