Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the 505 Games Anniversary Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles and DLC by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted products include Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Portal Knights, Ghostrunner, Horace, Journey to the Savage Planet, Drawn to Life: Two Realms, Last Day of June, and Terraria.

The sale ends Sept. 9.