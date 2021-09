Famitsu this month said IO Interactive’s Hitman III for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, Hitman III sold 3,890 units to rank as the No. 24 best-selling title in the period.

Hitman III is a third-person stealth action title that includes Agent 47 in new contracted assassinations.

The final game includes PlayStation VR functionality.