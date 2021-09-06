Best Buy PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Labor Day Sale to conclude

September 6, 2021

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the ‘Labor Day Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls, Cyberpunk 2077, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, FIFA 21, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Squadron.

The sale ends Sept. 6.


