Nintendo 3DS sells 509 units in Japan Aug. 29 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 522 units between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29 to rank as the No. 5 game hardware for the week.

It sold 522 units to rank at No. 5 the week prior.

For Q1 ending June 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.09 billion operating profit, a decline of 17 percent amid lower sales of the Nintendo Switch console.

The company has sold 75.94 Nintendo 3DS units to date.