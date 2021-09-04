Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Labor Day Sale

NINTENDO SWITCHPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5RETAILXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

September 4, 2021

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘Labor Day Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls, Cyberpunk 2077, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, FIFA 21, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Squadron.

The sale ends Sept. 6.


Previous Story:
Xbox Series X|S sells 5,669 units in Japan data
Next Story:
Nintendo Switch No. 1; No More Heroes III No. 9 in Japan

Comments are closed.