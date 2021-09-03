Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 in 8/28 UK data

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Aug. 28, Spider-Man: Miles Morales ranked as the No. 5 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a new third-person action adventure title in the superhero franchise.

The title includes a new story, new set pieces, new villains, and unique quests.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set a year after the events of Spider-Man in which a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out.

The final game includes quick load times, ray-tracing, 3D audio, and improved shading.