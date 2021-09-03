PSN holds PS5, PS4 Essential Picks Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Essential Picks Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include F1 2021, It Takes Two, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Resident Evil 2, Days Gone, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Overcooked! 2, Control: Ultimate Edition, Borderlands 3, PGA Tour 2K21, and The Yakuza Remastered Collection.

The sale concludes Sept. 15.