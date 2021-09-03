Crysis Remastered Trilogy to drop to PS5, Xbox, PC

Crytek this week said it will release Crysis Remastered Trilogy to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC Oct. 15.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy features remastered single-player campaigns from Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 including improved lighting, visually enhanced characters, weapons and environments, and high-definition textures.

PS5 and Xbox Series X SKUs will hold 1080p to 4K resolution and up to 60FPS fidelity.

It will be sold at $49.99.

In addition, Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will be sold individually at retail and in digital format at $29.99 each.

Finally, separate retail releases of each remastered title in the trilogy will be released to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch Oct. 15.