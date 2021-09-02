No More Heroes III No. 16 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s No More Heroes III for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Aug. 21, No More Heroes III ranked as the No. 16 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, No More Heroes III is a third-person action title that includes katana-based melee battles, wrestling moves, mech suit combat, and a custom skill tree.

The final game includes five areas to explore.

It sells $59.99.