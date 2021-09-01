Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut No. 9 at UK retail

Gfk Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Aug. 21, Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut ranked as the No. 1 title in the All Formats Chart.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the original game, all DLC, and a brand new adventure in which Jin travels to Iki. The new island will include new mini-games, new techniques, and new enemy types.

The final game supports 4K/targeted 60FPS graphics, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio for PS5, and save transfers from PS4 to PS5.