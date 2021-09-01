Assetto Corsa Competizione to drift to Xbox Series X|S in 2022

505 Gams this week said Assetto Corsa Competizione will be released to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S Feb. 24, 2022.

The Xbox Series X|S version will include 60FPS gameplay, 4K resolution, free private multiplayer lobbies, all-new 2021 Liveries update, and Smart Delivery support.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the Official GT World Challenge racing simulation game.

It contains cars built using manufacturer data and tracks such as Silverstone, Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya and Circuit de Spa Francorchamps.