Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

In the Deal of the Week, Destiny 2: Beyond Light sells at $23.99, 40 percent off the $39.99 MSRP.

In addition, the Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition sells at $46.89 and the Destiny 2: Legendary Edition sells at $39.99, 33 percent and 50 percent off, respectively.

The sale ends Sept. 1.