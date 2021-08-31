Aliens: Fireteam Elite No. 5 Steam best-seller

Cold Iron Studios’ Aliens: Fireteam Elite for the PC ranked as a top-seller on Steam due to strong demand.

This week, Aliens: Fireteam Elite ranked as the No. 4 best-selling title on Steam.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person, three player co-op survival shooter based on the film Aliens.

The title takes place 23 years after the original Alien trilogy aboard the USS Endeavor.

The final game contains 20 enemy types including 11 different Xenomorphs. In addition, it will include five classes – Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.

It sells at $39.99.