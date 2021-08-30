Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will remove select titles from the Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC service.

Titles to be removed Aug. 31 include Blair Witch (Console, PC, Cloud), Double Click Heroes (Console, PC, Cloud), Mistover (PC), NBA 2K21 (Console, Cloud), and Stranger Things 3: The Game (Console, PC, Cloud).

