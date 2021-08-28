Xbox Series X|S sells 5,782 units in Japan data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,782 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 2,932 units and the Xbox Series S sold 2,850 units.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,256 units the week prior.

Microsoft Q4 gaming revenue increased 11 percent to $3.74 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services declined four percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions offset by declines in third-party titles compared to the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 172 percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.