Samsung drops Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Electronics this week released the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, new third-generation phones each with folding displays.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G includes a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display and new S Pen support at $1,799.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G includes a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with new 120Hz refresh rate and a larger Cover Screen for notifications and selfie previews. It will be sold at $999.

Both devices sport new IPX8 water resistance, Armor Aluminum chassis, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In addition, each product includes a new protective film and optimized panel layers that is said to be 80 percent more durable that prior devices.

Finally, both devices are sold in new Thom Browne editions in select markets in limited quantities.