Sony Corp. this week is holding the PlayStation VR Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The PlayStation VR Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Blood & Truth, Borderlands VR, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, Star Wars Pinball VR, The Walking Dead Onslaught, Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection, DOOM 3: VR Edition, Everybody’s Golf VR, and Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X.

The sale ends Sept. 8.