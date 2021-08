Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Outlast 2, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition, Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season, A Fold Apart, Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, Thumper, Unruly Heroes, and Valfaris.

The sale ends Aug. 30.