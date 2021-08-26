The King of Fighters XV to bout in Feb.

SNK Corp. this week said it will release The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC Feb. 17, 2022.

The King of Fighters XV will include trademark 3v3 fighting. The title will contain 39 characters at launch including Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

Customers who pre-order the PS5, PS4, or Xbox Series X|S SKUS will receive early access on Feb. 14, 2022.

The Deluxe Edition will include DLC for six future characters.

Early purchase bonuses include the KOF XV DLC Costume GAROU: MotW TERRY and CLASSIC LEONA.