Best Buy restocks Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series cards

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week restocked Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards at select retail stores.

The company said select stores will hold limited quantities Aug. 26 and graphics cards are limited to one per customer.

The GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, which include the GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070, offer up to 2X the performance and 1.9X the power efficiency of the prior Turing-based generation.

The products include new streaming multiprocessors, second-gen RT Core, third-gen Tensor cores, GDDR6X graphics memory and next-gen process technology.

The GeForce RTX 3070 sells at $499, the 3080 sells at $699, and the 3090 sells at $1,499.