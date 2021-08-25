Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle to deploy

Microsoft Corp. this week announced the Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle.

The Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle is a custom designed console that includes dark metallic panels and iridium gold accents. The console powers on and off with custom Halo sounds and a matching controller with gold 20-year mark on the back will be included at $549.99.

In addition, the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller, which will feature an iridium gold D-pad, swappable components, and laser-etched charging dock, will be sold at $199.99.

Both products will be sold Nov. 15.