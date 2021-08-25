Halo Infinite to deploy in Dec.

Microsoft Corp. this week said Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC will be sold Dec. 8.

The release will include the Halo Infinite Epic Campaign the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free-to-Play components.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The multiplayer component support 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

Co-op functionality and Forge will be added in post-release updates.