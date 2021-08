Steel Arts Software LTD. this week released Darker Skies to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Developed by Steel Arts Software LTD., Darker Skies is a third-person survival horror title.

The final game includes the option to craft weapons and items, or use stealth to evade enemies.

The title is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

It sells at $17.99.