Nacon this week released RIMS Racing to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

RIMS Racing is a motorcycle simulation racing title that includes bikes from leading manufacturers, more than 200 equipment personalization items, and 10 recreated official circuits.

The final game include multiplayer online racing for up to 10 users.

It sells at $39.99.