PSN PS5, PS4 Deal of the Week to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

In the Deal of the Week, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Scarlet Nexus sells at $35.99, 40 percent off the $59.99 MSRP.

In addition, the Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition sells at $47.99, 40 percent off the $79.99 MSRP.

The sale ends Aug. 25.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series.

In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.

The final game includes a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.