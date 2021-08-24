Aliens: Fireteam Elite deploys to PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC

Cold Iron Studios this week released Aliens: Fireteam Elite for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC, Aug 24.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person, three player co-op survival shooter based on the film Aliens.

The title takes place 23 years after the original Alien trilogy aboard ther USS Endeavor.

The final game contains 20 enemy types including 11 different Xenomorphs. In addition, it will include five classes – Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.

It sells at $39.99.