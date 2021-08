Sony Corp. this week is holding the PlayStation Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Haven, Operation: Tango, Streets of Rage 4, Golf With Your Friends, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Turok, Nickelodeon Kart Racers, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, We Happy Few, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, WWI Game Series Bundle, and The Pedestrian.

The sale ends Sept. 1.