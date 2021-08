Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Start Your Engines Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 85 percent off.

Discounted titles include Forza Motorsport 7, F1 2020, Need for Speed Heat, Fast & Furious: Crossroads, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Wreckfest DIRT 5, MotoGP 20, and WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship.

The sale ends Aug. 23.