PSN holds PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition, Resident Evil 6, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Persona 5, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa, of Dana, and Super Bomberman R.

The sale concludes Sept. 1.