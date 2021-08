Microsoft Corp. this week previewed the Xbox Stereo Headset, a new wired headset for Xbox consoles and the PC.

The Xbox Stereo Headset will include large earcups, spacial sound support from Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X, adjustable mic, and a 3.5mm audio jack connection.

It will be sold Sept. 21 at $59.99.