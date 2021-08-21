Nintendo Switch No. 1; Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said the Nintendo Switch sold 89,732 units between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 72,773 units to rank at No. 1 the week prior.

Konami Corp.’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! sold 96,297 units to rank at No. 1 for the week.

For Q1 ending June 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.09 billion operating profit, a decline of 17 percent amid lower sales of the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo sold 4.45 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter, down from 5.7 million one year ago. It has sold 89.04 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 25.5 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 45.29 million units in Q1, a decline of 10.2 percent from the year prior. It has sold 632.4 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.