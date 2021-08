EA Inc. this week released Madden NFL 22 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Madden NFL 22 includes new Dynamic Gameday for real-world data to emulate player and team tendencies, coaching staff management, practice rep regulation, an enhanced season engine, and unified progression between Face of the Franchise and The Yard.

It sells at $59.99.