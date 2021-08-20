Halo Infinite co-op, Forge to defect at launch

Microsoft Corp. this week said Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC will not include co-op functionality or the Forge level editor at launch.

Developed 343 Studios said co-op will be added in a Season 2 update estimated to drop three months from launch. Forge will subsequently be added in a Season 3 update six months from launch.

The title will include the campaign and free-to-play multiplayer component when it drops this holiday.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The multiplayer component support 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

New multiplayer components include the Razorback vehicle that can store equipment, vehicles dropped by Pelicans, weapon pods, customization options, one-time Battle Pass purchase and no loot box policy.