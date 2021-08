Hero Concept this week released Mayhem Brawler to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Mayhem Brawler is a 2D side-scrolling beat-em-up title that includes three characters, 30 mobs and 12 bosses.

The final game includes comic book-like hand-drawn backgrounds and animation, and local and multiplayer co-op for up to three players.

It sells at $19.99.