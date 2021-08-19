Call of Duty: Vanguard to battle PS5, Xbox, PC in Nov.

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week announced Call of Duty: Vanguard for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by Sledgehammer Studios, Call of Duty: Vanguard will include battles from World War II across the Easter and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

The multiplayer component will include 16 6v6 maps, four 2v2 maps, WWII loadouts, and a new Zombies experience from Treyarch Studios.

The final game will include Call of Duty: Warzone integration post launch.

It will be released Nov. 5.