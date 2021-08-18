Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 No. 2 PSN July download

August 18, 2021

Sony Corp. this month said Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download at the PlayStation Network U.S. division in July.

In July, Spider-Man: Miles Morales ranked as the No. 2 PS5 PSN download for the month.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a third-person action adventure title in the superhero franchise.

The title includes a new story, new set pieces, new villains, and unique quests.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set a year after the events of Spider-Man in which a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out.

The final game includes quick load times, ray-tracing, 3D audio, and improved shading.


