HandyGames this week released Pile Up! Box by Box for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Seed by Seed, Pile Up! Box by Box is a 3D platform title that includes local and co-op multiplayer functionality for up to four players.

The final game includes open-ended levels, mini-games, and user customization.