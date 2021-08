Team 17 this week released Greak: Memories of Azur to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Greak: Memories of Azur is a side-scrolling action title in which the user alternates control between three siblings to escape from the Urlag invasion.

The final game includes fast combat, puzzles, and hand-drawn art and animation.

It is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.