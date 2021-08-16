The King of Fighters XV Character Trailer #27 drops

SNK Corp. this month released the Character Trailer #27 for The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The official trailer previews Antonov from The King of Fighters XIV.

The King of Fighters XV will include trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo. It will be sold Q1 2022.

The King of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition which includes the base game, eight DLC characters, 10 DLC costumes and 10 PS4 Themes, is sold at $39.99.