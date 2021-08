Sony Corp. this month said EA Inc.’s FIFA 21 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download at the PlayStation Network division in July.

FIFA 21 includes Volta Football Squads, FIFA Ultimate Team Co-Op, FIFA 21 Career Mode, UEFA Champions League and CONMEBOL Libertadores.