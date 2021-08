Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Ultimate Game Add-on Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The promotion discounts select Xbox DLC by up to 70 percent.

Discounted DLC includes Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-on Bundle, Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2, Resident Evil 7 Season Pass, Control Season Pass, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set.

The sale ends Aug. 16.