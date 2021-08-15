Best Buy 3-Day PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Sale to conclude

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the ‘3-Day Anniversary Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select hardware and software in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include NBA 2K21, MLB The Show 21, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, It Takes Two, Logitech – G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for PS5, PS4, and PC, Outriders, Astro Gaming – A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, and Balan Wonderworld.