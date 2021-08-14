PS5 No. 2 in Aug. 8 Japan sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the PS5 sold 13,530 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.

For the week, the PS5 sold 11,017 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 2,513 units.

It sold 22,641 units the week prior.

Sony sold 2.5 million PlayStation 5 units in Q1. It has sold 10.1 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q1 revenue of $5.62 billion. It held an operating profit of $760 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 63.6 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 46.3 million.