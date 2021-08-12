Tetris Effect: Connected to block Nintendo Switch

August 12, 2021

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Tetris Effect Connected to the Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Monstars Resonair, Tetris Effect: Connected will include new co-op and competitive online multiplayer modes.

It will be released Oct. 8.


