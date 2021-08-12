Tetris Effect: Connected to block Nintendo Switch

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • NINTENDO SWITCH
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
August 12, 2021
Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Tetris Effect Connected to the Nintendo Switch.
Developed by Monstars Resonair, Tetris Effect: Connected will include new co-op and competitive online multiplayer modes.
It will be released Oct. 8.
Comments are closed.
June 25, 2021
May 23, 2021
May 14, 2021
April 12, 2021
February 6, 2021
August 6, 2021
July 31, 2021
August 10, 2021
August 11, 2021
August 4, 2021
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
WE LOVE HOT DEALS
PRE-ORDER BONUS
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART